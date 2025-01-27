IMENDA BREATHES FIRE ON TONSE ALLIANCE PROPAGANDISTS



UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda has condemned the Tonse Alliance for spreading false claims about his health and President Hakainde Hichilema’s well-being on Emmanuel Mwamba’s page , Tonse Alliance, Munyaule, PF Cadre Network, and other Patriotic Front pages.





Mr. Imenda has urged the Zambia Police to investigate and prosecute those behind the fake news, citing the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act.



He assured Zambians at home and abroad that President Hichilema is in excellent health and continues to lead effectively.





The UPND criticized the opposition for disregarding the very law they enacted, which criminalizes such cybercrimes.





The public has been urged to dismiss the false propaganda with the contempt it deserves, as the UPND vows to hold the culprits accountable.





The party reiterated that President Hichilema will attend the Energy Summit in Tanzania on 28th January 2025, at the invitation of President Samia Suluhu.





Mr. Imenda warned those spreading or circulating fake news to cease immediately or face the full weight of the law.



