IMENDA WARNS LUNGU NOT TO ABUSE DEMOCRATIC SPACE

The ruling United Party for National Development -UPND- has urged former President EDGAR LUNGU to refrain from abusing the democratic space accorded to him.

UPND Secretary General BATUKE IMENDA says Mr. LUNGU’s recent statements during a church service at Dunamis Church, where he suggested that there could be a change of government before 2026, have potential to cause chaos in the country.

He notes that the UPND is closely monitoring Mr. LUNGU’s actions, as they are a deliberate attempt to incite anarchy in the country.

