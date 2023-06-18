IMENDA’S UNRULY CADERIM IS BEING CHEERED ON BY HICHILEMA – NAWAKWI

Batuke Imenda’s unruly caderism is being cheered on by Hakainde Hichilema with happiness and glee, FDD leader Edith Nawakwi has charged.

And Nawakwi says the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the other creditors the country is owing money to should be alerted on the UPND administration’s wasteful expenditure brought about by the inexperience of President Hakainde Hichilema and his people in terms of managing public affairs.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Nawakwi said whereas the President claims he is fighting caderism, he is actually in the forefront of supporting it, where he’s watching with glee as his “chief cadre” Batuke Imenda is going about dishing out instructions on the usage of public resources.

And Nawakwi said it appears that every UPND member has become a public official going by the behaviour of UPND secretary general, who despite not being elected or appointed to any public office has been giving out instructions on the usage of public resources.

“It appears every UPND cadre has become a public official because whether it is arresting people you find all people who are not part of the executive, they yield so much power,” Nawakwi said, adding that it was more worrying especially that the country was coming from a background of unruly caderism which President Hichilema promised to address. “This government is worse of in caderism and you realise that whatever Imenda is doing is with full support of the President. He’s enjoying it with much happiness and glee. With this happening, you wonder… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/imendas-unruly-caderim-is-being-cheered-on-by-hichilema-nawakwi/