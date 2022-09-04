IMF BAILOUT TO STABILISE THE ECONOMY, SAYS FINANCIAL ECONOMIST

By Scoop Reporter

THE US $1.3 billion in cash from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will help stabilise Zambia’s exchange rate and therefore result in currency appreciation, Financial Ecomist Bright Chizonde has observed.

Mr. Chizonde says so far, the Kwacha has gained by about 30 percent due to positive sentiments following the change of Government, obtaining assurances from the creditors, and securing IMF Executive Board approval, adding that Zambia has already gained about US $5 billion in terms of reduced value of debt stock in Kwacha terms.

He says the goodwill or seal of approval which comes with the IMF package is also valuable in that the reputation of the IMF backing a country like Zambia and thereby bringing creditors to the negotiation table.

“With the IMF supporting Zambia, creditor are more assured that they will get their money back and therefore willing to write-off some debt (extend a “Hair-cut”) or reschedule the debt for payment over a longer period of time. Zambia therefore gains in terms of reduced stock of debt due to write-off and reduced present-value of debt due to rescheduling,” Mr. Chizonde said.