IMF CHALLENGES PEOPLE DOUBTING THE SUCCESS OF ITS PROGRAMS



The International Monetary Fund-IMF- has challenged individuals doubting the success of its programs on countries to check its track record through data that is in public domain.



IMF has been facing condemnation with some critics suggesting that the conditions it attaches to its loans are too harsh and have harmed developing countries like Zambia.



But in an interview with Phoenix News, IMF Resident Representative in Zambia Eric Lautier says contrary to critics, the programs have been a success, making reference to the 2011 program that Zambia managed to finalize, stating that after the program, there was macro-economic stability until 2015.



Mr. Lautier also made reference to the Jamaican IMF program which he says was a success and saw that country attain growth.



And Mr. Lautier explained that what is referred to as an IMF program is a Zambian program that is just supported by the fund and is based on the country’s 8th national development plan.



