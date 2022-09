IMF DEAL WAS ONLY NECESSARY BECAUSE OF LUNGU, ARGUES CHARLOTTE

“IMF deal is great achievement – but put it in context. Was only necessary because ECL regime accrued crazy levels of debt, and had no way of paying back. They kicked IMF rep out and carried on borrowing. So a bit rubbish to be criticised by those who made problem in first place!” former Republican vice-president Dr Guy Scott’s spouse, Dr Charlotte, has tweeted.