IMF DEALS HAVE NEVER WORKED FOR US – M’MEMBE

By Fanny Kalonda/ The Mast

Socialist Party Party president Fred M’membe says the country cannot continue begging for International Monetary Fund (IMF) deals as they have never worked.

Dr M’membe said the country’s solutions cannot continue to depend on the selfish interests of a few people with money nor on the cold calculations of profits that a few businessmen draw up.

He said in the present-day world, social problems are not solved by spontaneous generation.

“Our nation’s future, the solutions to its problems, cannot continue to depend on the selfish interests of a few people with money nor on the cold calculations of profits that a few businessmen draw up. The country cannot continue begging on its knees for miracles from a few golden calves, like the Biblical one destroyed by the prophet’s fury,” he said.

“Golden calves cannot perform miracles of any kind. Our country cannot continue begging for IMF deals; these deals have never worked for us. The problems of our country can be solved only if we dedicate ourselves to fight for it with the same energy, honesty and patriotism our freedom fighters had when they founded it. The trickle down economic policies coming out of the mouths of our opponents will simply preserve the status quo and will not solve these problems. In this present-day world, social problems are not solved by spontaneous generation.”

Dr M’membe said a socialist government backed by the people and with the respect of the nation, “after cleansing the different institutions of corrupt practices, would proceed immediately to the country’s industrialisation, mobilising all inactive capital and submitting this mammoth task to experts and men and women of absolute competence totally removed from all political machines for study, direction, planning and realisation”.