IMF has delayed releasing US$188 Million due to a delay by Zambia’s creditors to sign MoU

IMF DELAYS TO RELEASE FUNDS TO ZAMBIA

MINISTER of Finance and National Planning says the International Monetary Fund – IMF has delayed releasing the 188 Million United States Dollars support to Zambia due to a delay by the country’s creditors to sign a Memorandum of Understanding – MoU.

Updating the media in Lusaka, Friday, on the outcome of the 2023 spring meetings with the IMF, Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane said the funds could not be secured as the creditors have not signed the MoU despite Zambia having done all that is required.

He noted that the MoU is meant for creditors to assure the IMF of their support to Zambia.

Musokotwane nevertheless expressed hope that Zambia will be able to get the second tranche support as most stakeholders expressed happiness with government’s economic performance.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9