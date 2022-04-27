IMF HOPES FOR RAPID PROGRESS ON ZAMBIA’S DEBT RESTRUCTURING

By Leah Ngoma

The International Monetary fund-IMF- says it hopes for rapid progress on Zambia’s debt restructuring so that its board can soon consider the country`s program.

Speaking during a meeting with finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane yesterday at the IMF Headquarters in Washington, DC, United States of America, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva recognized the urgency of IMF Board consideration of the requested programme and committed to work with Zambia in trying to achieve this goal as soon as possible.

Ms Georgieva commended Zambia for making impressive progress in implementing measures under the country’s economic reform programme.

At the meeting, Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said the new dawn administration of President Hakainde Hichilema has a duty to the Zambian people to transform country’s economy, so that it achieves sustainable growth, becomes resilient, more attractive to investors and internationally competitive.

Dr Musokotwane said this methodical approach will help government lift Zambians out of poverty through the creation of decent jobs, development of enterprises, and sustained formation of wealth.

According to a statement by secretary to the treasury Felix Nkulukusa, Dr Musokotwane was grateful for the productive meeting at which reforms were discussed as well as the ongoing constructive relationship with the IMF.

PHOENIX NEWS