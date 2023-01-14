IMF Is Colluding With UPND Against PF, Claims Davies Chama

IMF IS COLLUDING WITH UPND AGAINST PF, CLAIMS CHAMA

Patriot Front national chairman Davies Chama has said described the story attributed to the International Monetary Fund to the effect that the PF administration engaged in corruption and inflated figures of government contracts that benefited the elite as nonsensical.

In an interview, Chama said that the IMF is not an investigative agency but is merely colluding with the UPND government to propagate the narrative that the Patriot Front government was corrupt.

“Since when did the IMF become an investigative agency? The world over I have never heard that the IMF is investigating corruption and who got money from where and which contracts were awarded to who. I don’t think that that is their mandate. But we are not surprised to hear such sentiments coming from the IMF because the IMF is in collusion with the UPND. And that is why people are losing confidence in some of these institutions.

They pretend that they have come to alleviate poverty and yet they have come to perpetuate poverty,” Chama said. “It is very unfortunate that the IMF can today insinuate that the Patriot Front government was engaging in corruption. If an inquiry was to be done, that story can be suspicious. That story can only come from the UPND who have been telling that narrative of corruption in the PF to these institutions because this is what the UPND has been propagating from the time they formed government.

So that story is nonsensical and it is not worth commenting on because it has no facts whatsoever. Have you heard of any person in this country who has been arrested for awarding contracts? The only arrests we have in this country are that somebody has built a house somewhere, someone is suspected to have shot somebody somewhere or someone was trying to bring a helicopter down. I would not… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/imf-is-colluding-with-upnd-against-pfm-claims-chama/