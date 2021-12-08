By Maiko Zulu

If you thought IMF and World Bank are the messiahs who will save us from economic woes, think again.

There will never be an external solution to internal problems. IMF is not a donor organization and it is not in their interest for countries to be financially independent. The thinking that just because a loan has an IMF or World Bank tag as opposed to a Chinese tag then its progressive should be eliminated from the minds of Africans.

A loan is a loan no matter where it comes from and any loan has an element of slavery no matter how little. Nobody buys you free lunch whether they are Americans or Asians and that is why it’s important for African countries to look inward as opposed to outward for economic solutions. Even the so called grants come with conditions so it’s a question of deciding between the frying pan and the fire.

Meanwhile it’s the London Metal Exchange that decides the price for Zambia’s copper….

TheRevolutionWontBeTelevised