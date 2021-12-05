Miles Sampa writes :

IMF LOAN: THE TRUTH

-Very GOOD mark of external financiers confidence as IMF is the global benchmark lender. Gives comfort to Zambia’s debt holders (Chinese & Private Lenders).

Very BAD as Zambia could have raised the same $1.4BN unencumbered in 3 years from tighted domestic Mines revenue given prevailing best ever Copper market conditions.



-Very UGLY as Zambia will now need to repay the IMF loan direct at source from citizens’ disposable income or pockets. Painfully so via price increases in the prepaid zesco (eskom) power in homes, staple maize nshima mealie meal and fuel (bus fares).

YOU & I; Time to make another tightening pin-hole on our already loose belts.

BLAME; Kaya but not me.

MBS,

04.12.21