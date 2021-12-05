Miles Sampa writes :
IMF LOAN: THE TRUTH
-Very GOOD mark of external financiers confidence as IMF is the global benchmark lender. Gives comfort to Zambia’s debt holders (Chinese & Private Lenders).
- Very BAD as Zambia could have raised the same $1.4BN unencumbered in 3 years from tighted domestic Mines revenue given prevailing best ever Copper market conditions.
-Very UGLY as Zambia will now need to repay the IMF loan direct at source from citizens’ disposable income or pockets. Painfully so via price increases in the prepaid zesco (eskom) power in homes, staple maize nshima mealie meal and fuel (bus fares).
- YOU & I; Time to make another tightening pin-hole on our already loose belts.
- BLAME; Kaya but not me.
MBS,
04.12.21
Blame: PF
Obviously PF got us into this mess.
@Milosi Sampa!
Always stupid, irresponsible and childish. This is a PF MP that knows that it’s his Uncle Michael Sata’s Govt that started and brought this deadly debt burden. And Milosi Sampa was in Govt as Deputy Minister of Finance who has inside knowledge of PF including himself stole the money.
After stealing our money Milosi and the rest of the clique is now talking about the pain of the IMF programme for ordinary citizens! What a stupid fellow! The truth is that we wouldn’t need to borrow from IMF if Milosi and the clique of thieves returned the money they stole; we wouldn’t even be talking of the IMF if these thieves with DNA of thieving could return the money today!
But they won’t do that and he himself won’t do it. Tbe best this idyot can do is to shut up!
They are the ones that brought us where we are today and not the UPND Govt that is trying their best to wrestle the economy back to the right trajectory!!
Let’s see you were in the fore front to negotiated the very expensive loan with the private lenders remember. Too expensive and short term repayment. Now we are in this mess. Let’s really find out what true happened with this Euro bond issue. What exactly was the rationale for taking this very expensive loan. Evidently PF failed to address it seeing the default of payment taking us to a worst position.
Funny how those who excitedly spoke of how attractive Zambian Eurobonds were just 10 yrs ago & then spend next 10 yrs lying about the “sinking fund” can 2day have the audacity to appear intelligent & prudent. Why didn’t your PF come up with a plan in 10 long yrs to raise the 1.4 bn dollars ? 7 yrs PF failed to clinch an IMF loan, isn’t that proof enough the world financial markets regarded you as failures after your mismanagement of the Eurobonds & Zambian economy ? Even the humbly educated Zambians lost confidence, August 2021 a million votes Ku wire.
PF struggled for years to have this same loan from IMF, but failed due to their pathetic economic mismanagement so what has changed now after their rival got the same?
Mr Sampa why were you and PF running to IMF
For loan?
Why did you default on loans?
If you were raising that kind of money why did
You not settle the nkongole debt?
Easy to talk and advise.