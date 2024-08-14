IMF SAYS ZAMBIA’S PERFORMANCE ON ITS PROGRAM HAS BEEN EXCEPTIONALLY GOOD



By Tellah Hazinji



The International Monetary Fund-IMF- says Zambia’s performance on the IMF program has been exceptionally good as government has managed to meet all the targets except for one.



Asked about how Zambia has performed on the IMF Program so far, IMF Resident Representative in Zambia Eric Lautier has told Phoenix News that it is the country’s satisfactory performance that enabled the IMF board to conclude the review which allowed the country to access about $570 million under the third review.



Mr. Lautier says this includes the 30 percent quarter argumentation that was requested by the Zambian government.



He says a total of about $570 million was dispersed at the end of June, to Zambia, between budget support to help with the drought response and addressing some of the financing constraints.



PHOENIX NEWS