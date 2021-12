IMF told PF ‘you can’t ask us for $1.3 when a contract of $1.2 was signed to do a road’

PF failed to get IMF deal mainly because of the signed contract for Lusaka-Ndola Road at $1.2billion, at the time Lungu’s administration were asking for $1.3 billion from IMF, they said go back – Mutati reveals.

“We collectively failed as PF government because of poor commitment. The difference with the new dawn Govt is the levels of commitment” says Mutati.