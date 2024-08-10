IMF WANTS ZAMBIA’S FISCAL CONSOLIDATION TO BE REVENUE DRIVEN

By Tellah Hazinji

The International Monetary Fund -IMF- says there is need for Zambia’s fiscal consolidation to be revenue driven.

Speaking during a public lecture on how Zambia can achieve an inclusive and sustainable economic growth in Lusaka last evening, IMF Zambia Representative Eric Lautier said the country’s revenue has been going down over the years, forcing government to bridge the fiscal balance by adjusting its expenditure.

Mr. Lautier says the country cannot keep adjusting expenditure to attain fiscal balance owing to inadequate revenue, saying this needs to change for Zambia to attain meaningful economic growth and development.

He says it is also important to increase revenue in order to build domestic fiscal space and reduce dependency on borrowing and foreign aid.

And Mr. Lautier says the goal of Zambia’s debt restructuring is to give the country the breathing space in priority sectors.

Meanwhile, UNZA Dean for Humanities and Sciences Professor Jacob Malungo says policies such as management of high interest rates for infant industries and capitalizing small and emerging industries need to be relooked through dialogue with government to achieve an inclusive and sustainable growth.

PHOENIX NEWS