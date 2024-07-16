IMPACT OF EXTENDED HOURS OF ELECTRICITY LOAD MANAGEMENT ON ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATION SERVICES



As part of our mandate to ensure that consumers experience high quality electronic communication services, we have continued to monitor the impact of electricity load management on the quality of voice and data services experienced by consumers. We have equally noted the persistent challenges reported by members of the public.



In our ongoing efforts to minimize disruptions in service quality, we are actively engaging with all stakeholders, including service providers and infrastructure companies. We remain committed to ensuring that electronic communication services remain as available and reliable as possible during this trying period.



We encourage consumers to continue reporting observed deterioration and disruptions in service quality by contacting our toll-free line on 7070. Your feedback is crucial as we work to improve and maintain service standards nationwide.



Issued By:



Hanford Chaaba (Mr.)

Manager Corporate Communications- ZICTA