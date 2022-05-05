By Chilufya Tayali



IMPEACH PRESIDENT HICHILEMA, HE IS A DICTATOR AND HE HAS FAILED TO BETTER THE ECONOMY

President Hichilema must be impeached because he is a #Dictator, he is ordering the investigative wings, to arrest and putting pressure on the judiciary to punish his opponents.

From his Presser he was highly contemptuous by putting pressure on the judiciary when he said, “Nakachinda must pay”, in a matter that is before court.

Through his remarks, it was also clear that President Hichilema is behind the arrest of Nakachinda and taken to Solwezi, yet he is not supposed to be ordering the police.

It is also clear that he ordered ACC to cease properties belonging to Bowman and Chitotela and the subsequent arrests and torture of the two.

In Bowman’s case he was evidently contemptuous by putting pressure on the judiciary to find the accused guilty, through his comments that, Bowman was nothing but a diehard who could not afford an economic ticket, so where could he have found $150,000 to build a house.

President Hichilema accused, tried and convicted the DPP in public when he is supposed to be defending the Constitution and constitutional office orders instead of scheming against them and inciting the general public to frustrate them.

President Hichilema and his aides, including the AG and SG entered negotiations with Milingo Lungu who they were accusing to being corrupt, but after they reached a deal, they ordered for his arrest and accused the DPP.

We can’t go on like this, this man has to be stopped using the constitution, which is through an #impeachment.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!

EEP – ZIKO NI BANTU!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!