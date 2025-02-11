Imperialists can do what they do’: Mnangagwa speaks on US action against South Africa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says South Africa is being punished for pursuing its national interests, drawing parallels with Zimbabwe’s own long-standing tensions with Washington.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order cutting aid to South Africa, citing South Africa’s move to bring a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and claiming that South Africa discriminates against white farmers.

Speaking to reporters in Harare on Saturday night after returning from a regional summit in Tanzania, Mnangagwa expressed solidarity with South Africa and said Trump’s order continues a pattern of external pressure by what he called “imperialists”.

“Both South Africa and Zimbabwe are seasoned boys in the struggle for independence and freedom, and the imperialists can do what they do,” Mnangagwa told reporters Saturday night as he returned to Harare from a regional summit in Tanzania, Sunday Mail reports.

“We shall pursue what we think is best for our countries. South Africa has been punished not for doing anything against any country, but doing what they think is best for themselves. That was the case with Zimbabwe.”

South Africa says Trump’s move is based on fake news.

“We are concerned by what seems to be a campaign of misinformation and propaganda aimed at misrepresenting our great nation. It is disappointing to observe that such narratives seem to have found favour among decision-makers in the United States of America,” said Ronald Lamola, South Africa’s Minister for International Relations.

Trump’s order says South Africa’s Land Expropriation Act is evidence of policies that allegedly discriminate against white farmers. However, the Act allows land to be taken without compensation only in specific circumstances—such as when land has been left idle or poses a risk to the public.-newzimbabwe