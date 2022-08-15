William Ruto
IMPERIALISTS CANNOT WIN EVERYWHERE.

Congratulations to TEAM RUTO.

Any qualifying Kenyan could rule Kenya, so is the case for any country. But being ruled by a puppet is a curse on any country.

Thank you Kenya for refusing to accept to go back to colonial days.

I look forward to the day when all Africans will reject all forms of colonialism. Kenya has led the way.

Congratulations 🍾.

Hon Mutotwe KAFWAYA, MP
Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC

