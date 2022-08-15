IMPERIALISTS CANNOT WIN EVERYWHERE.
Congratulations to TEAM RUTO.
———————————————
Any qualifying Kenyan could rule Kenya, so is the case for any country. But being ruled by a puppet is a curse on any country.
Thank you Kenya for refusing to accept to go back to colonial days.
I look forward to the day when all Africans will reject all forms of colonialism. Kenya has led the way.
Congratulations 🍾.
Hon Mutotwe KAFWAYA, MP
Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC
This is one bitter MP.
Nothing Positive comes out of His mouth…………..all the time.
Even positive things, sound bitter in his mouth.
Wasted sperms