By Chilufya Tayali

IMPERIALISTS TRYING TO RIG ELECTIONS FOR THEIR PUPPET IN KENYA THE WAY THEY DID IN ZAMBIA

Confusion in Gichugu Constituency, Kirinyaga County after election materials are allegedly discovered in a County government vehicle near the tallying center.



The race is tight between William Ruto and Raira Odinga who is being supported by the incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta and President Hichilema’s sponsors, Oppenheimers, using their Brentrust foundation.



Some of our State House officials have actually gone to Kenya to try and use the schemes they used here.



William Ruto on the other hand is relaying on a free process to win the elections and so far he is giving the old man a tough time, though it’s neck to neck, they keep exchanging the leads like in a game of netball.

#KenyaDecides2022 #KenyasChoice2022