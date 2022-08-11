By Chilufya Tayali
IMPERIALISTS TRYING TO RIG ELECTIONS FOR THEIR PUPPET IN KENYA THE WAY THEY DID IN ZAMBIA
Confusion in Gichugu Constituency, Kirinyaga County after election materials are allegedly discovered in a County government vehicle near the tallying center.
The race is tight between William Ruto and Raira Odinga who is being supported by the incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta and President Hichilema’s sponsors, Oppenheimers, using their Brentrust foundation.
Some of our State House officials have actually gone to Kenya to try and use the schemes they used here.
William Ruto on the other hand is relaying on a free process to win the elections and so far he is giving the old man a tough time, though it’s neck to neck, they keep exchanging the leads like in a game of netball.
#KenyaDecides2022 #KenyasChoice2022
Tayali you are a prized idiot. Keep out of foreign matters.
Please Tayali you are free to comment on any Zambian topic but avoid foreign masters. Leave the Kenyan politics alone. Please avoid sensationalizing matters you clearly cannot prove.
Idiot Tayali. You did the same vomit on Ethiopia. I was recently in Kisumu and saw how much their “Baba” is loved and respected. Are the Kisumu people the imperialists you are referring to?
It’s unfortunate that I continue seeing you despite leaving FB.
Why do you give this guy so much space? If you are not careful you are bound to create serious diplomatic problems from this runaway political pygmy. He just looks at everything from his twisted mind, the people that feed him are not very smart either, don’t you have better ways of spending your money so at least it serves your agenda?
The so called Brent rust Foundation were allowed to observe elections in Zambia in the PF government, why did you allow them in and to rig?
This guy is an idiot and given space in banana newspapers, serious papers would put him to task. One day if not careful you will be answering to libel cases with him. He talks without substantion. Anyway he once admitted that he does this for a living.