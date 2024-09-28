IMPLEMENTATION OF THE NEW CURRICULUM FUNDED.



Government has set aside K150 Million in the 2025 Budget for implementation of the new national education curriculum.



Finance and National Planning Minister, Hon. Situmbeko Musokotwane announced this when he presented the 2025 budget to Parliament on Friday 28th September 2024.



The Finance Minister said the new education curriculum is aimed at promoting life-long learning, entrepreneurship, and practical skills required by industry.



The 2023 Zambia Education Curriculum Framework was approved by Cabinet meaning that Zambia will have a new curriculum in schools.



The curriculum has been reformed to ensure that it provides the required competences and responds to developmental aspirations and goals of the country.



Government through the Ministry of Education has ensured that the education system has been re-aligned to ensure that it contributes to job creation and economic development.



The 2023 Zambia Education Curriculum Framework (ZECF) has been developed not only to provide guidance on the preferred type of education for our nation, but to also provide clear curriculum guidelines, as well as the structures at all levels, from Early Childhood Education (ECE) to Tertiary Education and Youth and Adult Literacy Education. In addition, the ZECF forms the basis for the development of syllabi, teaching and learning materials and procurement of subsequent educational materials.



The new curriculum shows clear linkages at all levels of education, from ECE to tertiary education and Youth and adult literacy education. The necessary career paths for learners have been provided. This will accord learners an opportunity to progress according to their abilities and interests.



MOE