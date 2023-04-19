IMPORTED MEALIE MEAL HAS STARTED ARRIVING IN THE COUNTRY

Following the issuance of a Statutory Instrument-SI- to allow for the importation of mealie meal, government has commenced distribution of the commodity to border areas where smuggling is rampant to stabilize prices.

Agriculture Minister Rueben Mtolo has told journalists in Petauke District of Eastern Province that as of last week when the SI was signed, 2 trucks of mealie meal entered the country and the commodity has distributed to border areas.

Mr Mtolo has emphasized that mealie meal being imported is not for the local consumers but for the neighboring countries that need the commodity.

The Agriculture Minister has since warned that no local maize should be found or consumed outside the borders unless government gives export permits.

Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane last week signed an SI to allow the importation of mealie meal in an effort to stabilize prices in the country.