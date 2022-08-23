Binwell Chansa Mpundu

POLITICAL LEADERSHIP SHOULD NEVER BE A PRESERVE OF THE RICH.

Imwe ba PF when are you going to learn that in picking leaders dont go for the ones with akasaka kandalama.What if the best leader to help your party does not have a K200,000???

The the same mistakes you used to make in picking your parliamentary candidates based on their financial muscles!!! When are you going to learn??? and you want to continue singing that you are rebranding ,can you for once be serious….

Anyway advising you is wasting time you will never change .GOOD LUCK.

If you get offended you will find me pa toll gate.

BINWELL MPUNDU

NKANA MP

UMWINA NKANA