In 2013 FQM obtained 1,000 hectares of land purporting to build a mini City, obtained title to the land but now want to change land use to a solar farm!



CHIEF MUMENA REJECTS FQM SOLAR PROJECT PROPOSAL



Chief MUMENA of the Kaonde people in North-Western Province has rejected a proposed project by Kansanshi Mining PLC to set up a solar plant in his chiefdom.



This is after the First Quantum Minerals Limited -FQM- mine in 2013, acquired one thousand hectares of land in Kipemba area and put it on title to develop a mini city by building housing units, shopping mall, modern hospital and university among other infra

tructure.



However, FQM has failed to implement the earlier project and wants to change the land use by utilizing part of it to set up a solar plant.



AND Chief MUMENA has rejected the new project, saying the mine should first fulfill its earlier obligation to the people before they can make any development on the land.



The traditional leader says prior to acquiring the land, FQM promised to build five staff houses, a 1 by 3 classroom block, 70 houses for the affected people, a clinic, sink boreholes and work on the road network among other pledges which the mining giant h

s failed to fulfill.



Speaking during a public consultation meeting on the proposed project at Kipemba Primary School, Chief MUMENA said as much as FQM wants the support of the people on the project and has the right to change use of the land; the mining giant should fulfil what

was contained in the agreement.



And Kansanshi Mining Company environmental superintendent, BRIGHT MWEWA who led the team from the mine appealed to people to give the consultant time to complete the feasibility study.



Mr. MWEWA said FQM projects are demand-driven and the mining firm has decided to set up a solar plant instead of the initial project to meet its increasing demand for power to sustain operations.



The 430-megawatt project is expected to consist of a 230 solar photovoltaic plant to supply power to FQM’s operations at Kansanshi mine.