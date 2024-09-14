In 2026 we as Zambians shall go to the general elections, with or without President Hakainde Hichilema – Bowman Lusambo

WITH OR WITHOUT PRESIDENT HH THE 2026 ELECTIONS WILL HOLD – BOWMAN LUSAMBO



Former Kabushi Constituency Member of Parliament Hon Bowman Lusambo has dismissed President Hakainde Hichilema’s claims that there are Lacunae in the constitution that would postpone the 2026 elections.



Hon Lusambo who is also PF Member of Central Committee says that the Republican Constitution is very clear with regards to the process of elections in zambia.



He says that the Constitution is very clear on the subject of elections such that even the date on which elections are to be held is enshrined vividly and all Zambians are fully aware of it.



Hon Lusambo reaffirmed the fact that President Hakainde Hichilema has no legal mandate whatsoever to alter the constitution to extend his hold on to power.



Hon Lusambo has since challenged Electoral Commission of Zambia ECL Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis to immediately issue a statement and restate the position of the commission on the issue of the 2026 elections.



Hon Lusambo says that ECZ already released the 2026 election roadmap two months ago and there is no need for President Hichilema to create any unnecessary electoral situation.



“ I want to challenge madam Mwangala Zaloumis state counsel to state clearly what is happening with regard to the roadmap that the commission issued two months ago” Hon Lusambo says.



Hon Lusambo has since challenged Ms Mwangala Zaloumis to tell the nation if her commission has been having dark conner meetings with Mr Hichilema with regards the holding of the 2026 elections.



