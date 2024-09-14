WITH OR WITHOUT PRESIDENT HH THE 2026 ELECTIONS WILL HOLD – BOWMAN LUSAMBO
Former Kabushi Constituency Member of Parliament Hon Bowman Lusambo has dismissed President Hakainde Hichilema’s claims that there are Lacunae in the constitution that would postpone the 2026 elections.
Hon Lusambo who is also PF Member of Central Committee says that the Republican Constitution is very clear with regards to the process of elections in zambia.
He says that the Constitution is very clear on the subject of elections such that even the date on which elections are to be held is enshrined vividly and all Zambians are fully aware of it.
Hon Lusambo reaffirmed the fact that President Hakainde Hichilema has no legal mandate whatsoever to alter the constitution to extend his hold on to power.
Hon Lusambo has since challenged Electoral Commission of Zambia ECL Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis to immediately issue a statement and restate the position of the commission on the issue of the 2026 elections.
Hon Lusambo says that ECZ already released the 2026 election roadmap two months ago and there is no need for President Hichilema to create any unnecessary electoral situation.
“ I want to challenge madam Mwangala Zaloumis state counsel to state clearly what is happening with regard to the roadmap that the commission issued two months ago” Hon Lusambo says.
Hon Lusambo has since challenged Ms Mwangala Zaloumis to tell the nation if her commission has been having dark conner meetings with Mr Hichilema with regards the holding of the 2026 elections.
In 2026 we as Zambians shall go to the general elections, with or without President Hakainde Hichilema – Bowman Lusambo
If HH had any intentions of abusing said lacunas, he would have not even mentioned them.
He mentioned them to alert us about the intentions of Lungu who “with eyes closed” sign the revised constitution with the added lacuna.
Let’s not twist a simple narrative to demonise the one who brought this threat to our democracy.
Some political dunderheads , who told you that you won’t go for elections in 2026? If that is what you heard, then you misquoted the President. Ati we Zambians, you think Hakainde is not a Zambian?
To imagine this guy was a minister !!!! He even goes to the press to make such a moronic statement!!! Journalists go through a lot. I am glad I am not one!!!
With or without the Hakainde the lacuna, tulevota!
Vote the lacuna out in 2026.
Chikala indigo, a pf sympathizer
So far a good number people who have comments on this subject have not addressed the constitutional requirements in the event of a presidential candidate withdrawing their nomination before the elections are held.
We are anxiously waiting for “top-notch” lawyers to provide guidance in such a situation, bearing in mind the constitutional provisions.
For sure he wouldn’t. Instead can organize some fake Presidents in some fake small political parties to withdraw at different times even 4x or more x which will makes him staying in power longer than 5 years.
Zambians have now been proved right! That’s why Zambians didn’t want Hichilema for more than 25 years they saw something bad in him! And it has been proven that he’s a very bad person. But truth is his end time is coming! And whatever tricks he wants to do, he’s not going beyond 2026! He just has go! He has irritated us too much, he has troubled us too much! We are hungry, we are suffering! People are dying!
Ba Manganga, I am not hungry. Speak for yourself. I donot let politicians determine whether I go hungry or not.
If you expect a politician to put food on your table, you will be whining for the rest of your life. Even “tantameni” politics can only be sustained for a short time before the source of funds dries up.
It seems only PF thugs have replied here. My dear baboons just relax.
Lungu and his pea size balls will not be back…..
Looking for wisdom will make one wise and knowlegeable hence getting the understanding that will accompany ones real position in life is very cardinal. No wonder in the real job market employers always ask for among other things the Curriculum Vitae. This will give the employer the insight of ones job history, back- ground or simply put experience and after interviews, successful candidates referees are contacted for more information before giving such a person a job.
When i look at these people;
1. Borman Luasmbo. ( A die hard cadre from MMD who used to beat his superiors one of them being retired army office: Major Kachingwe, he harrased people during MMD and crossed with the same mentality to PF. i remembet some people even during COVID”19 were harrased and even brushed away the issue of human rights adamantly though today he is one of those loudly talking of human rights but his CV…. spesks volumes.
2. Edgar Chagwa Lungu ( starting from the time he was a lawyer, we hear that he misused or simply put stole his clients money. And while in government quite a number of bad things happened during his rule. Corruption, unnecessary killings of citizens by the cadres who included his barber man and gassing among other bad things,
3. Ronard Chitotela ( he was one of those Micheal Sata did not consinder for any ministrial position afterwards because of his previous record)
4. Steven kapyongo was also one of those rejected by the late Micheal Ssta because his CV was sonething else. This is the man who nearly killed the current VP and late Moreen Mwanawasa when he led a group of cadres to stone the helicopter with the intention of killing the people on or is it in the helicopter. Lead a brutal and killer police force that tear-gassed, shoot and killed the Zambians. Also as a youth national chairman of PF we saw the brutal and fiece cadres harrasing, maiming and killing Zambians. The list is long.
Today we can see this empty tin Lusambo again with the Vernon of his master the snake speaking like just an ordinary person who can’t analyse, get the reaĺly content and guide the people on what the Republican President meant when he talked of the lacunas in the Constitution. Very sad indeed. But the Bible is very clear to such unwise people just as it is written in Proverbs chapter three verses 1 onwards as can be read here under;
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.auxilium.bible.nvi_ing
CRY! CRY! MOTHER ZAMBIA. We deserve better and listern to wisdom than this empty tin, always making noise even on a straight and very clear issue. The title of a honourable is very respected not to be used anyhow. Surely Zambians, this Lusamba to be a honourable. Very sad indeed. Even if it is politics the level of understanding and analysing things should be at a higher level. But……
Lusambo!can’t even spell his mother’s name correctly and u expect him to interpret the president’s speech correctly?