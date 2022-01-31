Dr. Elias Munshya

Bakwetu

On the Public Order Act, it was always my position that the problem was with political abuse of the Act.

The corrupt PF regime, claimed that the POA contained what the Act didn’t contain. In other words, they abused us, on the pretext that it was from the POA.

They claimed that the Act made it mandatory to get a police permit – it didn’t.

They claimed that the Act stopped opposition leaders from visiting Isoka or Mpika. It didn’t.

They claimed that the Act stopped political party members from meeting their members in homes. It didn’t.

They claimed that the Act stopped the youths from having the bush protest. It didn’t.

In 5 months, the UPND hasn’t abused the POA. No single incident of the above noted abuses.

Leadership matters. And we now have leadership. Congratulations to the people of Zambia, you made a good choice.