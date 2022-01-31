Dr. Elias Munshya
Bakwetu
On the Public Order Act, it was always my position that the problem was with political abuse of the Act.
The corrupt PF regime, claimed that the POA contained what the Act didn’t contain. In other words, they abused us, on the pretext that it was from the POA.
They claimed that the Act made it mandatory to get a police permit – it didn’t.
They claimed that the Act stopped opposition leaders from visiting Isoka or Mpika. It didn’t.
They claimed that the Act stopped political party members from meeting their members in homes. It didn’t.
They claimed that the Act stopped the youths from having the bush protest. It didn’t.
In 5 months, the UPND hasn’t abused the POA. No single incident of the above noted abuses.
Leadership matters. And we now have leadership. Congratulations to the people of Zambia, you made a good choice.
I we senior praise singer and job seeker, the fact that the POA was abused by the PF means that any political party can abuse it. The act needs to be repealed.
Sad reading, sad article. Recently the opposition political parties that met where ALMOST summoned by police but public pressure stopped them…we need to do away with this rubbish piece of law
Munshya’s interview was disappointing. It is clear he wants a job from UPND and therefore lacked the objectivity and free mindedness possessed by professional people like Sishuwa and Sangwa. He answered questions just like any cadre would and lacked a critical professional analysis. He was full of praise for the new government and failed to point out even a single failure or weakness. This is not not useful not even to UPND. How pathetic!