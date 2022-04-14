ABUSING TAX PAYERS MONEY

So if the President is moving from one place to another and there is route lining and if it’s ceremonial or in line of duty of the President or the Veep, then it is free.

But if it’s the President is moving from his private house to state house, it’s K110 per officer .

And route lining for the President has more than 70 officers from traffic and armed officers .

So simple maths here is K110 x 70 officers = K7,700.

AND currently, HH makes two moves: from home to State House and from State House to home.

This brings me to K7,700 x 2=15,400 per week.

K15,400 per week x 4 to make a month = K61,600.

So in 8 months of refusing to move to state house, what has been roughly spent paying for route lining is:

K61,600 x 8 =K492,800.

This is not inclusive of fuel for all the vehicles being used as well as wear and tear for the vehicles.

So,that chap who was struggling and living in a two rooms in Chelston should not come and insult us that his President cant move to Nkwazi house because it’s in bad state and wants to save the money to renovate it.

We shall meet in 2026 ba Mwankole.

Jones