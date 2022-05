In 8 months, UPND hasn’t even built a toilet – GBM

PF member Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says while people might call them corrupt, there is a lot they did for the country unlike UPND which he doubts has even built a toilet in its eight months of being in office.

And Mwamba says PF needs to avoid sidelining the “old guards” during the rebranding process.

In an interview, Mwamba said PF was still an alternative party which could bounce back into power.

Credit: News Diggers