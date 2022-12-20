Oscar Chavula wrote…

I listened to the Press Conference in full.

He was a little long winded sometimes but very clear for the most part. A proper summary and closure to 2022 without dodging difficult questions or giving condescending answers. The country knows what to expect next year in plain English.

In all fairness Double H (P1) knows what he is doing and he is certainly in charge – that is so refreshing. You don’t have to agree with him but he has a plan and knows how he wants to do things. Acknowledging that things are hard for the ordinary Zambian was an important admission too!

It’s easy to take things for granted and assume things where always like this… No there weren’t, we never use to have Press Conferences at all, but now we do, that’s a plus too…

The Man is allowed to brag sometimes…

(A few interesting words though… Endogenous, Exogenous, Ameliorate & Regurgitate)