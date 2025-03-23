In dollar terms, petrol and diesel are more expensive in Malawi compared to Zambia- Alexander Nkosi

By Alexander Nkosi

The price of diesel in Malawi is K2734, equivalent to ZMW45.5 in Zambia. The price of petrol is K2530, equivalent to ZMW42 in Zambia.

Let me explain what exactly is happening to the fuel situation in Eastern Province. In dollar terms, petrol and diesel are more expensive in Malawi compared to Zambia.

However, Malawi is facing an acute shortage of forex. There is a huge difference between the official exchange rates in banks/bureaus and on the black market, the rates on the streets are extremely high.

Since the Malawian kwacha is losing value at a higher rate, people in border towns like Mchinji would rather keep their money in Zambian kwacha since they cannot get dollars.

Zambian kwacha has significantly gained against Malawian kwacha on the streets. Some Zambians are buying Malawian kwacha at very lucrative rates on the black market and entering Malawi to go and buy fuel. This is basically what is going on. Hope you now understand.