In-laws of Scottish first minister ‘trapped in Gaza’

Scotland’s First Minister, Humza Yousaf, has said that his wife’s parents are unable to leave Gaza right now.

Yousaf’s family members went to Gaza last week to see their relatives.

“He said that my wife and I are very worried about them. ”

There are some people who are innocent and they are going through a difficult time. And we can never find any valid reason to support or defend the act of causing the death of innocent people.

Yousaf told the BBC that he strongly disliked and criticized the “unfair” actions of Hamas.

During the Israeli attacks on Gaza in May 2021, Yousaf’s wife Nadia El-Nakla, who comes from a Palestinian background, mentioned that she has relatives in Gaza, including her brother.