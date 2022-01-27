IN PF’s DEFENSE

By Simon Mwewa Lane

During the 2021 Campaign period. The Patriotic Front engaged a law firm that signed contracts with several Media and Production Houses.

Once the contracts were signed, the agreed payments were made after the Campaign Adverts were delivered and posted.

There was an independent media team that was tasked to monitor the number of Adverts posted by the Media Houses.

This was done to ensure that all media houses were ONLY paid for the adverts posted. So I’m surprised that Mr. Bwalya Kalandanya has sued the PF for music services rendered.

WHY?

Companies were only paid after delivery…and there were no cash transactions….everything was done via bank transfer through a law firm. I know this because SMLtv signed a 3 month contract with the P.F to air their political adverts. We were only paid after the adverts aired and all of us were paid in FULL.

SMLtv