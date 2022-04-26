By Hon. Bowman Lusambo

IN SOLIDARITY WITH COMRADE HON. RAPHAEL MANGANI NAKACHINDA

We have learnt that our good comrade in the struggle Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakachinda has been arrested and detained on two offenses.

We wish to place it on record that we stand in solidarity with our comrade and condemn his arrest and prolonged detention. Just yesterday, our emerging Dictator was acting high and mighty about how he has improved the human rights situation in Zambia, today, he goes ahead to arrest a political opponent using colonial and archaic piece of law. So which human rights and freedoms was he bragging about? Since all the law enforcement agencies report to him, why has he denied comrade comrade Nakachinda bond? President Hichilema knows that comrade Nakachinda cannot be a flight risk at all.

Defamation of the President is a piece of law that scared little men holding big offices use to intimidate critics. The good part is that he will not manage to arrest all the millions of Zambians who don’t agree with his Ubututu style of leadership.

On tribal talk, if there is someone who has worked hard to inflame tribal divisions in this country is the current Head of State. He entered politics using tribe and his entire political existence has thrived using tribe. When it comes to tribal talk, Hakainde Hichilema is a Kettle calling the Pot black.

We are in Ndola and we intend to travel tonight to Solwezi tonight to visit our comrade. Our appeal to the international community and decent Zambians is to come together and stop this emerging dictator in his steps.

Zambia has existed peacefully long before he even had a chance to think of running as Head of State and we shall not allow him to take us down a slippery slope. Present comrade Nakachinda before court tomorrow and focus on undoing the lies you told Zambians.

#FreeNakachindaNow

#AllowFreeSpeech