Former United Party for National Development-UPND National Spokesperson, Charles Kakoma, together with first UPND MP for Chilanga in 2021, Captain Cosmas Moono, have rejoined the party.

In March, 2021, Kakoma had ditched the UPND to join the former ruling Patriotic Front-PF, and later became part of their Central Committee.

Meanwhile, Moono, who was a losing Chilanga Parliamentary candidate for PF in 2016 , dumped the former ruling party in 2017 and retired to his settlement in Choma.

And in announcing his move to rejoin the UPND, Kakoma, who resigned from the PF in February, 2022, said he has been prompted to come back to his former party due to their good policies.

He cited the debt restructuring exercise, recruitment of teachers and health workers, as well as the policy of free education, as some reasons why he cannot oppose the UPND.

Kakoma has said that he is not after any party position, but is rejoining as an ordinary member, willing to work to recruit more to the party.

Meanwhile, Captain Moono expressed similar sentiments, saying as one of the early members of the UPND, he has been impressed with their policies.

He pointed at the UPND’s commitment to end violence, comically saying that in the PF regime, if one was walking in public with his wife and a party cadre called, you were bound to let her go with him for fear of harassment.

And in receiving the two, UPND Secretary General, Batuke Imenda, noted that no one is bigger than the party.

Imenda stated that the two are true members of the party who stood with the UPND when it was not fashionable to do so, hence the sadness when they left the party.

He has challenged party members condemning those rejoining the party to suggest better ways of recruiting people, saying the opposition are also growing their numbers on the ground.