Thomas Sipalo

Economy yamukomboni ni mitengo yavinthu, if in a K100 they were able to buy a bag of mealie meal, kapenta,bottle ya saladi, 500 grams salt na 1kg sugar change rape nachi pack cha škol….

The Following week from the same zali they only manage to buy less products, nishi the economy is bad…

Forget the inflation bla bla bla theories , to us It’s the buying power that matter the most…

Practically the economy is bad for an ordinary.

Zambian,something need to be done to cushion the high cost of living banthu bavutika…muli njala muma komboni, vinthu vadula… 🚶🏽‍♂️

Thomas Hasipalo,