In Zambia anything can be touched but not mealie meal- MILES SAMPA

MATERO MP MILES SAMPA WRITES …

The Unga (mealie meal) shortage is real. My spot check this morning at Pick N Pay in Ibex Lusaka found zero 25kgs back on the shelves. Just the 2.5 kgs small packs were available. May the Minister of Agriculture Hon Mutolo Phiri do whatever he has to restore supply and availability of maize meal.

In Zambia anything can be touched but not Unga.



Bob Marley sang “A Hungry man is an Angry man”.



The situation is dire and this Government should not allow it to get beyond current scenario.

Ukwali insoke…

MBS10.05.2023