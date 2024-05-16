Inaugural Women’s Club World Cup to begin in 2026 – FIFA confirms

FIFA has officially announced that the inaugural Women’s Club World Cup will take place in January and February 2026.

This landmark decision marks a significant step forward in the development and recognition of women’s club football globally.

The 16-team tournament will be held every four years, strategically scheduled during the domestic season for European leagues, fitting between the Women’s Champions League group stages and knockout rounds. The timing, set for January and February, aligns well with the global football calendar.

For example, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season in the USA typically begins in March, ensuring no conflict with the start of their domestic season.

The inaugural Women’s Club World Cup aims to become a pinnacle event in women’s football, providing a platform for the best clubs worldwide to compete at the highest level.

Among the teams expected to participate are Barcelona, the current European champions, NY Gotham FC, the reigning NWSL champions, and Corinthians, the holders of the Copa Libertadores Femenina.

FIFA first announced its intention to create a global women’s club competition in December 2022. These plans were confirmed during the FIFA Congress held on Wednesday in Bangkok. This congress was a pivotal moment for women’s football, as it also saw the approval of a new international match calendar from 2026 to 2029.

The new calendar aims to provide players with more opportunities for rest and recovery by reducing the number of international breaks from six to five, thereby enhancing player welfare and performance.

In addition to the women’s tournament, FIFA has announced an expanded men’s Club World Cup, to be staged every four years, with the first edition scheduled for next summer.

This expansion reflects FIFA’s broader strategy to increase the visibility and competitiveness of club football worldwide, across both men’s and women’s games. Manchester City are the reigning champions of the FIFA Men’s Club World Cup.