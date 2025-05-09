Incest r@pe horror as sisters, 36 and 38, are found tied to their beds where their father ‘s£xu@lly abused them

A 68-year-old father accused of drugging his two daughters and r@ping them for a year has been arrested by Brazilian police.

The elderly man, who was not named by police in Juazeiro do Norte, reportedly tied the sisters to two mattresses surrounded by human faeces and rotting trash in a makeshift prison in his home.

Evidence photos obtained by police depict a disturbing scene: one girl with her feet bound together using a makeshift restraint, while her sister lies comatose on a bed with noticeable stains.

Both sisters were shockingly thin and are said to be suffering from severe malnutrition and dehydration. They were rescued in a police raid on May 5 after a tip-off to police from a neighbour.

Sources told police that they believed he had been abusing them for at least a year.

The sisters, aged 36 and 38, are recovering in an emergency care unit in the Limoeiro neighborhood.

Police believe their father began r@ping them when their mother left the house for a hospital appointment a year ago and never came back.

One neighbour said: ‘I always suspected something was wrong, but we never imagined it was this horrific.’

Their dad was taken to the city’s Women’s Defence Police Station, where he was charged with domestic violence, mistreatment, psychological violence, and unlawful imprisonment

He could also face r@pe charges once his daughters have been medically examined for signs of s£xual abuse.

He reportedly told police had tied up his daughters to ‘stop them falling out of their beds’.