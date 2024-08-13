INCREASING SELL OF ZAMBIA’S LAND UNDER UPND GOVERNMENT – Fred M’membe

INCREASING SELL OF ZAMBIA’S LAND UNDER UPND GOVERNMENT



We note with great concern the increasing sell of Zambia’s land to foreign companies under the UPND government.



We again ask Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND government to explain the massive sell of Zambia’s land to the Dubai based Company. Who did they consult to sell 10% of Zambia’s land (20 million acres) to a foreign company? How much have they sold this land for? What are the terms of the agreement? Can they make these terms available to the people of Zambia. Did this matter go through Parliament? Which land exactly have they sold? Do they even know what 10 percent means? What will be left for our children and children’s children if we can generously hand over land in this manner to serve developed countries?





We humbly ask that Mr Hakainde Hichilema convenes a press briefing to explain the sell of our precious land. Read more at: (https://thebreakthrough.org/journal/no-20-spring-2024/land-grabs-for-carbon).



He should also explain the donation of our land to Rwanda and the current debates on land to other foreign countries. Who gave them the permission to sell or donate our land?



Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party