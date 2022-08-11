INDENI GIVES 120 BAGS OF CEMENTS TO COPPER QUEENS HEROINES

INDENI has given 120 bags of cement to three Copper Queens players as an incentive for them to commence building on their personal plots.

Indeni Roses goalkeeper Catherine Musonda, striker Noria Sosala and midfielder Misozi Zulu who is on loan at Hakkarigucu Spor Kulubu in Turkey were given 40 bags of cement each following their involvement with Zambia at the 2022 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) where the team minted bronze.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, INDENI Managing Director Evans Mauta congratulated the players for the achievement that also came with a FIFA World Cup qualification.

“We are even more proud for helping the team qualify for the Women’s World Cup for the first time in the history of Zambian Football and as such we have decided to give them bags of cement to help with the building they have started,” Mauta said.

“As INDENI, we are delighted and we will continue helping grow the women’s game in the country and we applaud FAZ for the works they are doing.”

INDENI Board of Directors Chairperson Watson Lumba promised to give jobs to the trio before extending the offer to other Indeni Roses FC players.