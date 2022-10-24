INDEPENDENCE DAY PRAYER FOR OUR COUNTRY BY PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

Almighty God,

Author of life and liberty, we come to honour you this day, that our nation and our people won their independence. Through their resilience, flowed their sweat and blood, that birthed this land, by their enduring conviction and sacrifice.

We come to honour You this day and acknowledge that You are the only One who can rightly lead and guide our country.

Almighty God, bless our nation and make it true to the ideals of freedom, justice, peace, unity, solidarity and brotherhood, for all who make it great.

Bless this great land and its people and make us know clearly Your will, that through our dedication to Your Word, we may fulfil the destiny ordained for us.

May we not only sing our national anthem as a song, but also recite it as a prayer to You our God; “Praise be to God, bless our great nation Zambia, Free men and women we stand, under the flag of our land, praise to thee”.

In Jesus’ Name we pray, Amen.

First Lady and I wish you a Happy Independence day fellow Zambians! God bless you and may He bless the Republic of Zambia.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.