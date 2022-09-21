INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES IN KABUSHI AND KWACHA RESIGNED – ECZ

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has acknowledged the resignation of Independent candidates for Kabushi and Kwacha Parliamentary Constituency by-election.

Article 52(6) require the Commission to cancel the election and call for fresh nominations when a candidate has resigned, died or has been disqualified by a court.

On 12 and 13 September, 2022, Alfred Yombwe and Lawrence Kasonde submitted resignation letters as candidates for Kabushi and Kwacha Parliamentary race in accordance with Article 52(6) of the Constitution.

Last week, the High Court halted the by-election in two constituencies until the Court make a decision on the petition submitted by former lawmakers Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji.

In separate letters to both Mr. Yombwe and Mr Kasonde, the Commission acknowledged receipt of their letters resigning from the parliamentary race.

“We acknowledge receipt of your letters dated 12th September, 2022 and the Commission has duly noted your resignation as candidate..” reads part of the letter signed by the Acting Chief Electoral Officer to an Independent candidate in Kabushi.

According to existing Zambian laws, a candidate can withdraw his nomination before close of the nomination period but can resign if the nomination closes but before the date of an election.

Recently, ECZ has come under heavy criticism in the manner they have shown bias in managing Kabushi and Kwacha constituency by-election.