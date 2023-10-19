Indian officials hope to deploy astronauts to moon by 2040

India wants to send a person to the Moon by 2040, as stated by the government.

The country wants to build a space station by 2035 as part of its space goals.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his plans and asked scientists to research and explore Venus and Mars.

In August, India became the first country to send a spacecraft and land it on the Moon’s south pole. Then, in September, it launched a rocket to study the Sun.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is developing a project called Gaganyaan. Its goal is to send astronauts into space and bring them back to Earth safely, landing in Indian waters. On Saturday, the space agency will perform an important trial in the mission.

This will be followed by another trial flight that will take a robot to outer space. After that, the last mission with humans will happen before the end of 2024.