Indian police officer stops Ed Sheeran from performing

Ed Sheeran’s performance in India was halted after a police officer pulled the plug and stopped him from singing in public.

A video circulating online showed the acclaimed singer doing a live performance at Church Street in Bengaluru, India.

He was starting his hit song ‘Shape of You’ and people were gathering to hear him sing.

However, within a minute, police intervened and pulled the plug on Sheeran’s microphone mid-performance.

Hours after having his street performance stopped by the Bengaluru police, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran broke his silence on the situation.

“We had permission to busk, by the way. Hence, us playing in that exact spot was planned out beforehand. It wasn’t just us randomly turning up. All good though. See you at the show tonight x,” Sheeran posted on his Instagram story.