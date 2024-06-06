Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi resigns

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, June 5, met President Droupadi Murmu and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers.

This would lead to the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, which was in session from 2019 to 2024. The President has accepted the resignation and has asked Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government assumes office.

The term of the current 17th Lok Sabha ends on June 16. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a majority in the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, June 4.

The Congress, part of the opposition INDIA alliance, won 99 seats in the elections as against 52 in 2019, eating into the BJP’s share in Rajasthan and Haryana.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a total of 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, falling short of absolute majority. However, together with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the saffron camp has easily crossed the halfway mark which is 272, and is required to form the government.

Later today, both the camps, NDA and INDIA bloc, are scheduled to hold key meetings with their alliance partners to discuss election results and decide strategy further for government formation.