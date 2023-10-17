India’s top court issues historic LGBTQ verdict over same-sex marriage

India’s highest court has made an important decision to support the rights of the LGBTQ community. However, they have not officially approved same-sex marriages.

The ruling is a small win for LGBTQ Indians who have been fighting for equal rights as citizens in the biggest democracy in the world.

A group of five top judges, including the chief justice of India, made an important decision on Tuesday. The Supreme Court broadcasted the decision live, while many people gathered outside to listen.

A group of over twelve people from the LGBTQ community have raised objections against a law that prevents them from getting legally married.

The ruling marks the end of a long and difficult legal fight for equal rights in a country where being gay is still considered unacceptable.

