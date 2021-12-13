

By Dickson Jere

Infamous Kennedy Magrosa started the demand that only an Indigenous Kabwata person should be elected Member of Parliament (MP) in the January 2022 by-elections. But who is the Indigenous Kabwata person?

You see, this is exactly what goes on in Matero. The dwellers there always want a Matero person to be MP for Matero. There are areas which form part of Matero but not considered Matero enough to produce MP. For example, Villa Elizabetha is part of Matero constituency but treated as a “muzungu” neighbourhood and therefore not Matero enough. They want those in Matero itself, or Chunga or Lilanda or George/Zingalume compounds or indeed Desai areas…

Kabwata has demographically changed. The old Kabwata was Kabwata itself,Chilenje, Libala, Kamwala, Site and Service, and so on…

But now Kabwata has huge population in Mapoloto, part of Lilayi, Chalala etc. So when they say they want Kabwata people, does this include those in Lilayi area or Chalala?

It appears Chilenje and Kabwata and Libala areas are dominant in making noise. Ati they want someone who knows “Lazymans Bar” or “Katungu” Bar usual guests and not forgetting “Chimutengo” branch!

Let the adoptions begin…