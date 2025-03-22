INERTIA IN AGRO-FUEL INVESTIGATION SAGA FUEL IRKS MILES SAMPA

By Nelson Zulu

Opposition Patriotic Front faction President Miles Sampa has challenged the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC- to speed up investigations into the Agro-Fuel saga, warning that the country is being robbed of affordable fuel.

This follows reports of the competitive open access for fuel supply facing obstacles after Agro-fuel whose contract was terminated last year and some government actors allegedly connived to fill up the reserve tanks at Tazama that were expected to stock the April consignment of cheaper diesel.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Sampa is worried at government’s delayed response to a formal request made months ago and expresses outrage over what he describes as the mismanagement of the Agro-fuel contract, which he claims is costing Zambia around $90 million a year.

Mr. Sampa says investigations are yet to yield meaningful results, despite evidence suggesting corruption and misappropriation of public funds.

He contends that the prolonged delay is driving up fuel prices and forcing citizens to pay more compared to neighboring Malawi, whose fuel remains more affordable despite a weaker economy.

