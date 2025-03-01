*INFAMOUS *KILLER WIFE SENTENCED TO DEATH



The smiling woman showed a victory sign and a calm look in a situation that would have made others weep. This is a picture of Mrs Rosalyn Thandiwe Zulu a state registered nurse who was sentenced to death by hanging on Thursday 15 May 1980 for the murder of her husband Mr Noah Zulu on 31 st August 1979.





The waiting curious crowd outside the court was shocked to see her smiling and happy before she was ushered in a waiting “kasalanga” to take her to prison.

The Judge Mr Mathew Siwakwi Chaila echoed in the silent room saying ” I find that she is guilty of murdering Mr Zulu and I sentence her to death, I direct that she shall be hanged by the neck until she is pronounced dead”.



Mrs Zulu shot her husband five times when he was naked in the bathtub after learning that he had impregnated another woman.



The children testified that their mother looked happy after killing their father.





In her defence Mrs Zulu claimed she did not intend to kill him but shot him after both dashed for the gun he had earlier left on the lavatory seat while he was bathing.



Source: Times of Zambia.



