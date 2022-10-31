INFIGHTING IN KAFUE AS MP FIGHTS MAYOR

Member of Parliament for Kafue Mirriam Chonya has called upon the people of Kafue to rise and remove the Mayor for failure to work.



But Kafue residents close to the politics says Buumba Malambo is a very popular and hard working mayor and presents a foreseen threat to the MP, Mirriam Chonya. Chonya has allegedly resorted to lies and rumors to undermine the work of the Mayor.

CDF has not been distributed and a lot of work in Kafue is on a standstill attributed to the battles.



Another compared it to a similar case in Kalulushi where an over ambitious Mayor, Rashida Mulenga fought the area MP, Mulenga Kampamba.